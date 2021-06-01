Oneida County Sheriff involved in fatal ATV accident

OMA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oneida County Sheriff died after he was ejected from his ATV and hit a tree.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced that 36-year-old Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin died on Saturday, May 29 in Iron County. Sgt. Keelin was driving an ATV and reportedly hit an object with his ATV causing him to be ejected and then hitting a tree.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 7:55 p.m., an ATV crash was reported on Trail 17 at Riverside Drive, in the Town of Oma. CPR was already in progress when deputies arrived on the scene around seven minutes after the call.

The lifesaving efforts continued during the transport and when arriving at Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Mich. Sgt. Keelin was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Although Sgt. Keelin was traveling in a group, no one reportedly witnessed the crash.

The name of the victim was not released in the initial release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, but the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the victim was one of their own in a Facebook post.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

