Online voter registration open for two more weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michiganders have through July 20 to register to vote online for the Aug. 4 state primary elections. Once registered at Michigan.gov/Vote, they can also request online that their ballot is mailed to them, as more than 1.5 million other voters have already done.

Voters who already have their ballots are encouraged as soon as possible to complete them, sign the back of the envelope, and return them by mail or in person at their local election clerk office or a ballot dropbox. Voters can only vote for one party in the Aug. 4 state primary elections. Ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter to be counted.

Now and through Election Day, Michiganders can also register and vote in person at their local clerk office. Voters who are already registered can vote in person at their clerk office now and through the day before the election. On Election Day, already registered voters must vote at their local polling place. Clerk and polling place information is available at Michigan.gov/Vote.

“Our team has worked hard this past year, in close partnership with our local clerks, preparing for the August and November elections,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters should feel confident that however they choose to cast their ballot they can do so safely, and their voices will be heard and their vote will be counted.”

Absent voter ballot numbers continue to climb, with more than 1.4 million ballots issued and nearly double the number of ballots returned compared to the same time in 2016. A side by side comparison of the data 28 days before the elections is below and a breakdown of the numbers by jurisdiction is available online.