MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Ope let me ski right past ya’, two activities that normally happen on the complete opposite parts of the calendar were happening right next to each other on Lake Waubesa.

Kevin Wellons allowed Local 5 to use the picture he posted on Facebook of people both ice fishing and water skiing. The picture was taken on Lake Waubesa, which is in Dane County.

Photo Courtesy of Kevin Wellons

Recent temps in northeast Wisconsin have reached 60 degrees, and multiple law enforcement agencies have warned that the ice is not safe.

