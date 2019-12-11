Ontonagon County man arrested for home invasion

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Thomas Lewis appeared in Ontonagon County Court on Wednesday morning where he was arraigned on multiple charges including home invasion, attempting to interfere with electronic communication, and domestic assault.

Lewis was arrested on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisc. and brought back to Ontonagon County. Following Wednesday’s arraignment, Lewis was not released on bond and remained in the Ontonagon County jail.

Lewis is scheduled to be back in court on December 23 at 1:30 p.m. for a probable cause conference.