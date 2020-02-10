Ontonagon man shot, investigation continues

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, February 9, around 8:35 a.m. EST, Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a 911 call that a man in Greenland Township had been shot.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff Department along with Michigan State Police, Wakefield Post responded to the incident.

Investigation into the incident revealed a 24-year-old Greenland Township man shot a 23-year-old Ontonagon man. The victim was transported to the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital where he was later transferred to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The suspect was located by area law enforcement and was taken into custody where he was lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail. Investigation into this incident continues.