MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Opioid Prevention and Education Network (OPEN) of MSU is looking for Upper Peninsula organizations to become host sites to AmeriCorps VISTA members.

The following release out lines what organizations they are looking to partner with and what the requirements are:

Would you like help building your organization’s capacity to respond to the opioid crisis? OPEN-MSU is looking for organizations in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that have capacity-building needs such as projects, grant writing, identifying gaps in service/coverage, resource development, and outreach to host AmeriCorps VISTAs. Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) is an anti-poverty program designed to provide needed resources to nonprofit organizations and public agencies to increase their capacity to lift communities out of poverty.

OPEN-MSU is currently accepting applications from organizations across Michigan to become host sites. Host sites supervise VISTA members and these national service volunteers then collaborate with their host sites by working on a project proposed by the organization during their year of service. This collaboration is beneficial for both the host site and VISTA member, who gains valuable experience in building organizational capacity and project management.

“OPEN-MSU supports local efforts to address the opioid overdose crisis by helping to identify service gaps, improving communication within local collaboratives and organizations, and building organizational capacity, utilizing Michigan State University’s opioid research and policy experts to aid in these efforts.” – Opioid Education and Prevention Network

To host and AmeriCorps VISTA costs an organization a one-time fee, and the VISTA works 37-40 per week for one year to aid that organization in building its capacity. THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS APRIL27!

If your organization is interested in learning more, please do not hesitate to reach out to Jessica Barnes-Najor at barnes33@msu.edu or Mandy Bonesteel at mboneste@nmu.edu OR apply here: https://vistaopen.msu.edu/apply/host-site-application