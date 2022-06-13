TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of an animal rescue shelter in Dodge County is facing multiple charges after an investigation.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, back on Jan. 13, 2022, authorities investigated an animal complaint at Frost Foster’s Animal Rescue. The IP was about the conditions of the dogs.

The Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigated the issue. Multiple charges, which are misdemeanors, were filed against the business operator. The charges reportedly include:

Fail to Provide Proper Food and Drink to Confined Animals

Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter – Ventilation

Improper Animal Shelter – Space

Intentionally Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards.

The operator was identified as Fostina Uelmen. The case is still open. Court records show that Uelmen is scheduled to appear in court on August 15 for her initial appearance.

Authorities wanted to thank the citizen who brought the concerns to law enforcement’s attention. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.