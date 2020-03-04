Ore Dock Brewing Company prepares for Festival of the Angry Bear and other upcoming events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ore Dock Brewing Company’s Festival of the Angry Bear is like an annual celebration of spring returning to the Upper Peninsula.

The event held on Saturday, April 4 in Downtown Marquette is modeled after some of the great beer festivals of Europe, the festival is a showcase of barrel-aged beer, live music, and food. The festival is from 3:00 p.m. – Midnight and attendance is free.

Kris Wierenga with Ore Dock Brewing Company spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the festival and other events coming up at Ore Dock Brewing Company.

For more information on the Festival of the Angry Bear, click here.

For more information other upcoming events, click here.