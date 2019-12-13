Ore Dock Brewing Company’s “Hops for Help” raises money for local food pantries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Ore Dock Brewing Company is holding its 8th Annual Hops for Help for the entire month of December.

The event helps to raise awareness for local food insufficiencies. For every keg sold of the holiday IPA called Glad Tidings, a donation will be made to food pantries across the U.P. funded through Feeding America.

“Here in the Upper Peninsula the local food insecurity rate is really quite high and it’s increasing. So, we really want to try our best to support something that reaches all age groups, reaches all communities and is definitely something we can all understand and relate to,” said Andrea Pernsteiner, co-founder of Ore Dock Brewing Company.

Locations with Glad Tidings on tap who are participating in “Hops for Help”: