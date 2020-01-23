Organizers finalize details ahead of UP200

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — This year marks the 30th anniversary since the first UP200. Organizers gathered together to discuss final details that need attention before race day.

Darlene Walch, President, U.P. Sled Dog Association said, “We need to finalize issues with the trail because we’ve had such a challenge this year with all the damage that was done in November. The trails have been very difficult to get cleared off, but our trail crew has assured us that they’re making progress and they will have a trail come race day.”

Volunteers are still needed for a variety of positions and locations during the race weekend.

“We’re in the final stages of filling in all the holes where we need to place volunteers, so if people want to volunteer throughout the weekend. We have indoors, outdoors all the way from here to Grand Merain and back and in Gwinn, so lots of places to participate and see it from a slightly different angle then just being a spectator,” said Walch.

This year, the UP200 lands on Valentine’s Day, so treat a loved on to a night on the town.

“Well, we’ve been kind of laughing that volunteers if you really want to have a test of your relationship, take your sweety on a date and go do a road crossing in the middle of the night. It can be kind of romantic. There’s usually bonfires and it can be a fun time and we laugh if you survive that, your probably good to go,” said Walch.

Race day is Friday, February 14th.

