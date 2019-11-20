Original Gerber baby turns 93

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Gerber

(WTVO) — Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. She turns 93 on Wednesday.

According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.

Many artist submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch which was selected.

Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.

Cook became an English teacher for the majority of her life, according to WLS.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Daily Do Goods - Pack the Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Do Goods - Pack the Pantry"

Finlandia University ACT/SAT Admissions Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finlandia University ACT/SAT Admissions Testing"

Menominee County Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Menominee County Homicide"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2019"

Positive Classroom Environment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Positive Classroom Environment"

#give906

Thumbnail for the video titled "#give906"