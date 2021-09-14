Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center reinstates visitor restrictions

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center announced on Tuesday that the facility will be reinstating visitor restrictions due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in its surrounding community.

The center is temporarily restricting visits in its Community Living Center and Inpatient Unit effective Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness of a family member under care of the facility.

You can visit https://www.ironmountain.va.gov for more information on the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 precautions.

