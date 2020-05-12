OSF HealthCare reopens non-emergent services

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – After closing non-essential services to focus efforts and resources on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has begun reopening services with increased measures to keep those seeking care safe from infection.

Effective May 11, surgeries and interventional procedures are being scheduled at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, including surgeries that were previously cancelled or postponed, as well as new non-emergent, but necessary surgeries.

“It is important we provide the non-emergent services our patients need, but even more important is that we do this in a safe manner,” said Dave Lord, President at OSF St. Francis. “We have been working diligently developing processes that will allow patients to receive the care they had previously postponed or have been unable to schedule, while keeping patients and Mission Partners safe.”

Safety measures OSF HealthCare has put in place include:

· Whether you have an appointment at a medical practice or are arriving at a hospital, you can expect to go through a screening before you enter including a series of questions and temperature check.

· They have removed some chairs from waiting areas so patients can sit six feet apart, whenever possible. Toys, reading materials, and other objects that cannot be easily cleaned have also been removed.

· They are expanding the time between their in-person appointments to have time for deeper more stringent cleaning and disinfecting between patients and continue to follow strict guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cleaning and disinfecting.

· They have expanded their video conferencing technology. Video visits allow a patient to meet face-to-face with their provider from the comfort of home. These visits are safe and effective.

· All of their Mission Partners (employees), including nurses and doctors are screened daily at the start of their shift to ensure those providing care are safe to be around.

· Patients coming to OSF for a scheduled procedure can expect additional safeguards in place, including a COVID-19 screening 72 to 96 hours prior to the appointment.

As has been the case since April 27, OSF HealthCare requires anyone entering an OSF facility to wear a mask. Exceptions are made for those younger than two or those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.