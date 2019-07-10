OSF St. Francis Nurses Ratify Three-Year Contract

Nurses say this is a fair contract that will recruit and retain nurses

ESCANABA – By an overwhelming majority, nurses at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba ratified a three-year contract last night. Nurses had been in contract negotiations since April 1.



“This is a fair contract that will be good for nurses, our patients, and our community,” said Sara Kofsky, RN and president of the local MNA union. “We believe that this will help us recruit and retain experienced nurses and make sure that patients always come first.”

OSF St. Francis Hospital leadership said they are pleased to have a new contract in place that benefits patients, nurses and the hospital. “It’s really a good feeling knowing we have reached an agreement that everybody is happy with,” said Lacey Crabb, vice president, chief nursing officer of patient care services at OSF St. Francis, “I’m proud of our team of nurses and the care they provide to our community, and I look forward to our continued work together.”



In the ratified contract, all OSF St. Francis nurses were able to secure raises to bring up historically low salaries to be competitive with other hospitals in the area. Nurses had previously said that recruiting and retaining RNs was a key priority during the contract negotiations.



“Our community supported us every step of the way,” said Laura Vizineau, RN. Over 50 local businesses displayed signs in support of OSF nurses. “We are truly grateful.”



More than 130 nurses work at OSF St. Francis in Escanaba. The newly ratified contract takes effect immediately.



