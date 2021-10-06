Our new weather station here at WFRV looks to bring more information to our viewers

(WFRV) – The meteorologists at Storm Team 5 always have the goal to provide our viewers with the most accurate information and the most accurate forecast.

Now we have added a new way to get more current conditions. We have a weather station located at Local 5 that can keep track of temperatures, precipitation, dew point, wind, and more!

Our new weather station is on our roof here at Local 5. Hopefully, it will bring valuable information that is more accurate for downtown Green Bay.

The Austin Straubel Airport weather station, which is commonly referenced for Green Bay’s current conditions, is upwards of 5 miles away from downtown. Our weather station will be located at our station on East Mason Street which will paint a better picture for downtown Green Bay given how close our location is.

In our daily forecasts on TV, we will soon begin to reference the current conditions at our weather station, and we may even compare them with the conditions at the airport.

Every 5 minutes, our weather station refreshes the data which will give us quick knowledge of the conditions just outside our own studio.