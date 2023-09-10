EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaron Glover played in just one game last season, but Spartan fans quickly learned his name in the season opener against Central Michigan this fall.

The MSU offense was struggling to get going against CMU until a touchdown drive late in the second quarter gave them something to build on heading into the half. Glover was a key piece of the momentum-shifting drive, making three catches for 75 yards, including two receptions of over 30 yards.

Listening to the 75,000 fans in Spartan Stadium come to life after the big plays was a thrill for Glover, but there was one fan in particular who made his night; his mother, who had made the trip from Sarasota, Fla. to watch him play.

“I do everything for my mom, can’t forget my dad too but me and my mom have been in this together for a long time,” said Glover.

Glover admits it was difficult sitting on the sidelines last season but conversations with his mother helped him dream of what was to come.

“Me and her had these talks during spring ball and she was like ‘your time is coming.'”

So when wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins told Glover he’d be starting this season, it’s no surprise his mother was his first call.

“When Coach Hawkins told me the week before that I was the starter, I was happy, called my mom and told everybody that I was starting,” he said. “But then going up to the leading into the game it was a lot of emotions, a lot of nerves. But once I was out there on the field everything just went away.”

Glover spoke with the MSUFCU Coaches Show’s about the value he places on family and how he’s found a sense of family with his teammates here in East Lansing.

