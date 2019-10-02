Over 1,500 lbs of food collected for Newberry agencies

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN)– Newberry High School seniors and Helen Newberry Joy Hospital job training interns, Carlee Corinth and Majken Labadie, assisted in the distribution of items collected during the Homecoming Harvest Gathering Food Drive last Friday held in the HNJH parking lot.

Over 1,500 pounds of food were collected and donated to three agencies in Newberry. The 6th grade and 12th grade classrooms donated the most items and will receive a special lunch courtesy of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and Subway of Newberry.