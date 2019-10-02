Over 1,500 lbs of food collected for Newberry agencies

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN)– Newberry High School seniors and Helen Newberry Joy Hospital job training interns, Carlee Corinth and Majken Labadie, assisted in the distribution of items collected during the Homecoming Harvest Gathering Food Drive last Friday held in the HNJH parking lot.

Over 1,500 pounds of food were collected and donated to three agencies in Newberry. The 6th grade and 12th grade classrooms donated the most items and will receive a special lunch courtesy of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and Subway of Newberry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

HS Sports Zone: Game of the week preview (Week 6)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Game of the week preview (Week 6)"

HS Sports Zone: Sol Azteca Rankings (Week 5)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Sol Azteca Rankings (Week 5)"

HS Sports Zone: In the Zone (Week 5)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: In the Zone (Week 5)"

HS Sports Zone: Top Three on Local 3 (Week 5)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Top Three on Local 3 (Week 5)"

HS Sports Zone: Marquette Automotive Hotline w/ Joe Noha, Menominee Maroons Head Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Marquette Automotive Hotline w/ Joe Noha, Menominee Maroons Head Coach"

HS Sports Zone: 3rd & Out (Week 5)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: 3rd & Out (Week 5)"