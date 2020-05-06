Over 2,700 businesses in Michigan receive $10M in relief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Economic Area Partnership provided $600,000 to 60 companies which helped save the jobs of over 350 people.



One of those companies was Groovy Donuts which is in a much more stable position to meet its meet rent, utilities, and payroll obligations, according to founder Andrew Gauthier.



“While the grant we received isn’t a silver bullet solution to the financial impact of the pandemic, it is a huge help in the fight to stay open for our community and our team,” said Gauthier. “We look forward to a time when we can return to ‘normal.’ In the meantime, we’ll keep our doors open and make sure our staff and our valued customers are well taken care of.”



Groovy Donuts is one of more than 2,700 small businesses around Michigan that have been awarded a total of $10 million by local economic development organizations through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.



The program was launched to provide relief for small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Local partners were able to provide an additional $3.185 million around the state.



“The Michigan Small Business Relief Program grants were intended to provide critical capital to support the health and sustainability of the state’s small businesses, communities and workforce,” said MEDC CEO Mark Burton.



The grants were authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund on March 19 and distributed by 15 local and nonprofit economic development organizations around the state. Providing relief to businesses in all 83 counties across the state.