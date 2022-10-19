GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say.

A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release.

Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online or at your local clerk’s office. If you already have an absentee ballot that is completed and signed, you can mail or deliver it to your local clerk’s office or drop it at a drop box. It needs to be received by your local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about absentee ballots and registering to vote can be found at michigan.gov/vote.