Over 64,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States as Michigan officials confirm 43,754 cases and 4,049 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 43,754 coronavirus cases and 4,049 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 547 cases and 29 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 43,207 cases and 4020 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 9,386 cases and 1,085 deaths, Wayne County has 7,912 cases and 808 deaths, and Oakland County has 7,518 cases and 757 deaths. The three areas have just over 56% of confirmed cases and just over 65% of deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 506 cases and 13 deaths while Jackson County has 361 cases and 24 deaths.



State health officials update numbers on those who have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan every Saturday, on May 2nd that number was 15,659 people. Last Saturday, that number was 8,342.

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience, and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.

Help is here when you need it. If you are facing a mental health crisis, text RESTORE to 741741. The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor. #StayHomeStayWell pic.twitter.com/H8L3add3BK — Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) May 2, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Saturday that she signed an executive order extending safety measures at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29.



The order includes requiring customers — who can medically tolerate a face covering — to wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy. Grocery stores and pharmacies also must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for people vulnerable to the virus.



Employers also must notify workers if a fellow employee tests positive for COVID-19.



Michigan officials responded to state and national news of meat processor shutdowns that some fear will create food shortages around the country.



“Michigan’s animal agriculture industries, like every business and every industry around the country, are making adjustments to their businesses to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “While this could lead to some near-term speedbumps, everyone should recognize these changes will deliver long-term supply chain strength and, most importantly, improved safety for workers throughout the agricultural industries.”



Leaders from the Michigan beef and pork industries said processing in Michigan has slowed and occasionally stopped briefly in recent weeks as they install new safety measures for employees.



“Worker safety is job one,” said George Quackenbush, executive director of the Michigan Beef Industry Commission. “A safe and healthy workforce is the key to bringing us back to full production. And we know it’s important that we get this right, so we don’t have to do it twice.”



Mary Kelpinski, chief executive officer of the Michigan Pork Producers Association, urged shoppers to resist panic buying of meat products in the weeks ahead.



“We have determined that with production facilities continuing to function and plenty of meat in cold storage around the state, consumers should expect to continue to see meat products in grocery stores,” she said. “The only way we could encounter a problem is if consumers start panic-buying. We want everyone to know that production in Michigan remains strong. Don’t buy more than you need.”



Michigan is among the top ten states for confirmed coronavirus cases, according to numbers updated on Saturday, May 2nd by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The updated numbers show Michigan at 42,536 cases which is behind New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, and California

Credit: CDC

According to Saturday’s update from the CDC, the U.S. has 1,092,815 cases and 64,283 deaths in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands.



The death toll in the U.S. is 66,415 with 1,134,058 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of just after 10:30 a.m. on May 3rd. It also reports 244,239 deaths and 3,451,259 cases throughout the world.



For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.