ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — What police now say was a prank caused a scare among students at Tuesday night Bay College.

Just after 11 p.m. police say they responded to a caller reporting a person wearing a mask, walking around the dorms at Bay College carrying and assault-style rifle and knocking on doors. When officers arrived, we’re told some began searching campus for the suspect while others reviewed security camera footage and interviewed students.

What they found were three students involved in the behavior, with one carrying a plastic prop machete. Officers found and interviewed them before concluding no real weapons were involved, and the behavior was part of a prank put on by the three students.