ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people were treated for minor injuries after an early morning fire in Escanaba.

In a report from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, emergency crews were called to 302 North 15th Street at 12:50 a.m. Monday. Officers say they witnessed heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of a home. Minutes after their arrival, the fire spread to the second floor.

The two tenants who were home at the time of the fire were taken to OSF for minor injuries.

Authorities believe an oxygen tank inside the home is believed to have caught fire, which started the incident.

The Department of Public Safety included in its report, a message of thank you to the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Ford River Township Fire Department, DTE, Escanaba City Electric, Delta County Central Dispatch, and Rampart for their assistance.