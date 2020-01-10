Packers call for 700 volunteer shovelers to clear Lambeau ahead of game Sunday

With the amount of snow we’re anticipating, the Packers are planning ahead.

They’re calling for 700 shovelers to fill Lambeau Field Sunday morning to help get rid of snow ahead of the game.

Normally the Packers put out the call for 600 shovelers, but desperate times call for desperate measures and it doesn’t hurt to have an additional 100 shovels to help.

“With 700 hopefully that will help us get through as much as we can and our window is such that when we get to our in point, we’ll call it a day,” says Aaron Popkey, public relations director for the Packers. “As much as we have out, we have out and that’ll be better than not having it out.”

Game day policies will be in full affect at 6:00 a.m. when the shovelers make their way to the bowl.

Everyone will pass through metal detectors and no bags, purses or backpacks will be allowed.

But it’s all to make the snow removal process more efficient.

“We’ve got a hearty crew and hearty fans and a process that goes pretty smoothly, so we are confident,” says Popkey.

You must be 18-years-old to shovel, the pay is $12 an hour and you’ll have the knowledge you’re helping out the Pack on game day.