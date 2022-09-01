GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have officially named the 53 players that have made its final roster for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers offense:

Quarterbacks #12 Aaron Rodgers #10 Jordan Love

Running Backs #33 Aaron Jones #28 AJ Dillon

Wide Receivers #13 Allen Lazard #11 Sammy Watkins #18 Randall Cobb #9 Christian Watson #8 Amari Rodgers #87 Romeo Doubs #83 Samori Toure

Tight Ends #85 Robert Tonyan #89 Marcedes Lewis #81 Josiah Deguara #84 Tyler Davis

Offensive Linemen #69 David Bakhtiari #74 Elgton Jenkins #76 Jon Runyan #71 Josh Myers #70 Royce Newman #73 Yosh Nijman #67 Jake Hanson #50 Zach Tom #75 Sean Rhyan #63 Rasheed Walker



Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers defense:

Defensive Line #97 Kenny Clark #94 Dean Lowry #90 Jarran Reed #93 T.J. Slaton #95 Devonte Wyatt #99 Jonathan Ford

Linebackers #51 Krys Barnes #59 De’Vondre Campbell #52 Rashan Gary #91 Preston Smith #7 Quay Walker #40 Tipa Galeai #55 Kingsley Enagbare #53 Jonathan Garvin #58 Isaiah McDuffie

Cornerbacks #23 Jaire Alexander #29 Rasul Douglas #21 Eric Stokes #25 Keisean Nixon #22 Shemar Jean-Charles

Safeties #31 Adrian Amos #26 Darnell Savage #6 Dallin Leavitt #24 Tariq Carpenter #46 Micah Abernathy

Special Teams #2 Mason Crosby #16 Pat O’Donnell #J56 ack Coco



While the 53 men listed above received a roster spot with the Packers, the team had to make several difficult cuts throughout the day.

