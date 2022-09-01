GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have officially named the 53 players that have made its final roster for the 2022-23 NFL season.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers offense:
- Quarterbacks
- #12 Aaron Rodgers
- #10 Jordan Love
- Running Backs
- #33 Aaron Jones
- #28 AJ Dillon
- Wide Receivers
- #13 Allen Lazard
- #11 Sammy Watkins
- #18 Randall Cobb
- #9 Christian Watson
- #8 Amari Rodgers
- #87 Romeo Doubs
- #83 Samori Toure
- Tight Ends
- #85 Robert Tonyan
- #89 Marcedes Lewis
- #81 Josiah Deguara
- #84 Tyler Davis
- Offensive Linemen
- #69 David Bakhtiari
- #74 Elgton Jenkins
- #76 Jon Runyan
- #71 Josh Myers
- #70 Royce Newman
- #73 Yosh Nijman
- #67 Jake Hanson
- #50 Zach Tom
- #75 Sean Rhyan
- #63 Rasheed Walker
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers defense:
- Defensive Line
- #97 Kenny Clark
- #94 Dean Lowry
- #90 Jarran Reed
- #93 T.J. Slaton
- #95 Devonte Wyatt
- #99 Jonathan Ford
- Linebackers
- #51 Krys Barnes
- #59 De’Vondre Campbell
- #52 Rashan Gary
- #91 Preston Smith
- #7 Quay Walker
- #40 Tipa Galeai
- #55 Kingsley Enagbare
- #53 Jonathan Garvin
- #58 Isaiah McDuffie
- Cornerbacks
- #23 Jaire Alexander
- #29 Rasul Douglas
- #21 Eric Stokes
- #25 Keisean Nixon
- #22 Shemar Jean-Charles
- Safeties
- #31 Adrian Amos
- #26 Darnell Savage
- #6 Dallin Leavitt
- #24 Tariq Carpenter
- #46 Micah Abernathy
- Special Teams
- #2 Mason Crosby
- #16 Pat O’Donnell
- #J56 ack Coco
While the 53 men listed above received a roster spot with the Packers, the team had to make several difficult cuts throughout the day.
