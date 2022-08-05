KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday.

There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald Driver.

“This event is fun and it means a lot,” explained Nelson. “I think it’s always great to meet new people, to see new people, to see the same faces hopefully year after year as we get this thing established.”

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Golf Outing is only in its second year, but those attending the event are hopeful this can become a yearly tradition. The outing served as a fundraiser for youth sports in the State of Wisconsin.

“What the hall of fame has been able to do in years past and to give back to the kids, it gives opportunities.” Sports, especially nowadays, is not cheap with a lot of equipment, a lot of travel, and a lot of time,” said Nelson.

Donald Driver echoed a lot of what Jordy Nelson had to say on the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, stating “I think it’s been an amazing journey. “We just want to make sure that the guys that helped build this are honored and me being the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame President is amazing.”

Driver continued to tell Local 5 News that he is the one that gets to call people who are being inducted into the hall of fame and that is a special honor.

“People that I’ve been amazed by and respected. For me to pick up that phone and tell them that they’re going into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame is awesome,” explained Driver.

The Packers’ all-time receptions leader says the most important part of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame is giving back to the kids and when the chips fall into place, it puts a big smile on his face.

For more information about the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and its mission to help fund youth sports in the State of Wisconsin, you can visit its website here.