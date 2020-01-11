Packers merchandise in demand ahead of Sunday’s home playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Packers hosting their first home playoff game in three years, plenty of local businesses are sure to see an uptick in sales- especially when it comes to green and gold merchandise.

‘The Jersey Store’ off Holmgren Way is just a short walk away from Lambeau Field, ideal for that fan who needs a last minute shirt or hat. If you’re looking for that last minute piece of clothing, you may want to get a head start today.

Staff say there is a direct link between team success and merchandise sales. They say sales have always been strong thanks to the Packers being the historic franchise that it is. ‘The Jersey Store’ has been in business since December 1996, when the Packers were embarking on their run to Super Bowl XXXI.

When it comes to jersey sales, it seems that the bad man himself, a.k.a. “Aaron Rodgers,” is a fan favorite. But staff also say this year has varied from player to player, with Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, and David Bakhtiari stepping into the spotlight.

“In the summer time you’re going to sell a lot of t-shirts and a lot of shorts and then, when it gets colder, you’re going to move into your sweatshirts and jackets,” said Mike Walters, Store Manager at The Jersey Store. “Across the seasons the jerseys do sell very well but in this day and age, there’s a lot of player turnover as well. We find the fans are very savvy- they know how long the contracts are for these players and they know when they’re making the investment, they’re going to get return on their investment for several years.”

And Mike says they anticipate to staff 4 to 6 times the regular staff they would have typically on a January weekend. ‘The Jersey Store’ will be open Friday from 9-8 p.m. They are also open Saturday from 9-6 p.m. and Sunday, 9-4 p.m.

The Packers and Seahawks kick-off this Sunday at 5:40.