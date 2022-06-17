GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Friday that quarterback Kurt Benkert has been released.

Benkert spent the entire 2021 season on the Packers’ practice squad and appeared in one game as a COVID-19 replacement.

The former Virginia Cavalier was undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was scooped up by the Atlanta Falcons from 2018 to 2020.

After signing with the Packers in 2021, Benkert became a fan favorite and got into the game against the Chicago Bears to take a knee to finish out a 45-30 win.