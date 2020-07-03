Packers say masks will be required, seating could be limited if fans allowed at games

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers season ticket holders have received a message from President/CEO Mark Murphy notifying them about modifications they’ll see if fans are allowed in Lambeau Field for the 2020 season.

The Packers say that while they are optimistic fans will be admitted, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season.

At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures. This includes reducing the stadium’s seating capacity, requiring the use of face coverings, and other precautions.

According to the Packers, the reduced capacity limitations means “the organization cannot guarantee that ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets.” The Packers have also eliminated the Green and Gold package designation and suspended the Brown County Ticket Drawing program for the season.

“Brown County residents who paid for tickets through the program this year will be automatically refunded. Suite holders will receive specific information separately relating to their suite.”

While the full plan has not yet been finalized, the Packers say the letter asked season ticket holders to begin considering their options for this season. Season ticket holders will be asked to complete a questionnaire asking if they want to ‘opt in’ to be included in the process for a chance to reserve tickets this year. Those that choose to opt in will be asked additional questions and given further instructions. The Packers say this opportunity is limited to season ticket holders at this time.

Those that choose to ‘opt out’ will decide whether to have their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited to 2021. Their season ticket holder status, existing seats, and ticket package will remain in place for next season.

The Packers say there is no action necessary by season ticket holders at this time.

