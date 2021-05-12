Packers week one opponent revealed, Bears to play on Sunday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the full 2021 NFL schedule will be released later on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers week one opponent was revealed.

The Packers will play the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, at 4:25 p.m. (EST). According to reports, it will be FOX’s America’s Game of the Week.

The full slate of Week 1 FOX games:

* Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET

* 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET

* Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET

* Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET

* Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET

* Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021

Other notable week one games are, Sam Darnold playing his former team, as the Carolina Panthers play the New York Jets.

Baker Mayfield also faces off against Patrick Mahomes when the Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs.

The countdown to Week 1 is on.



Tonight, the full season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/LVvzjMtTVI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2021

The Sunday night week one game is the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL season opener is gonna be #Cowboys at #Bucs



The Sunday night week 1 game is #Bears at #Rams.



NBC gonna be pulling hard in camp for Justin Fields. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 12, 2021

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on the NFL Network.