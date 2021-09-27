Packers win a thriller out west: Mason Crosby hits game winning field goal against 49ers

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SANTA CLARA, Ca (WFRV) – If you’re a Packers fan, you are praising Mason Crosby. He hit a 51-yard game winning field goal for the Packers to walk away with a win, 30-28.

The Niners scored with 37 seconds left for Aaron Rodgers and company to move down the field. Rodgers hit Davante Adams twice in order to set up the field goal for Crosby.

Did anyone see the Packers defense pitching a shutout almost the entirety of the first half? That’s what happened when the Packers led 17-0 with a minute left in the first. But Kyle Shanahan isn’t an offensive genius for nothing. The Niners took the lead 28-27 with 37 seconds left in the game.

Shanahan put in Trey Lance with 2 seconds left in the first half to run the ball in for a touchdown and the Packers led 17-7 at the half. Aaron Rodgers through the first two drives of the game was 9 of 9 for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Packers defense had an interception by Jaire Alexander and had stifled the run game.

That changed in the opening drive of the second half. The 49ers marched down and scored to make it a 3 point game, 17-14.

The Niners had all the momentum in the second half, pushing the run defense of the Packers to show up.

A scary moment for the Packers when Davante Adams went up for a deep ball and was hit very hard by two defenders. He was down motionless on the ground for a couple minutes before returning to the game after only missing one play. It was his long 25 yard reception that helped set up the Packers game winning field goal on the final drive of the game.

The Packers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3rd at Lambeau Field.