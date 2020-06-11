Paid parking resumes in Downtown Marquette on Monday, June 15

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, parking meters and pay stations in Downtown Marquette will be re-activated, and enforcement of paid parking will resume. The parking rate is $ 0.50 per hour, which can be paid with coin, credit/debit card, or through the touchless Passport mobile pay app. Paid parking is enforced Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Similarly, quarterly charges will resume for both daily and overnight rental permit parking effective July 1, 2020. The current yellow parking permit hang tags issued by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) will continue to be used.

The temporary suspension of paid parking has been provided courtesy of the MDDA and the City of Marquette in support of downtown businesses, residents, and customers throughout Governor Whitmer’s mandated closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All revenues received through parking meters, pay stations, and rental permit parking are directly reinvested into the Downtown Marquette parking system to pay for services such as snow removal, lighting of the parking lots, elevator and stair tower maintenance, and maintenance and repairs of the Bluff Street Parking Ramp.

“The MDDA has been able to subsidize parking fees for the past three months as Downtown Marquette has responded to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Rebecca Salmon, MDDA Executive Director. “However, we rely heavily on that revenue stream to keep the parking environment safe and accessible for users and to maintain parking facilities and pedestrian connectors in good repair. For that reason, a return to paid parking is necessary as restrictions are lifted and operations resume. To accommodate take-out options, we plan to reserve a limited number of on-street metered parking spaces for complimentary, 15-minute curbside pick-up, and those meters will be clearly identified as such.”

For questions about parking or to obtain a daily or overnight parking permit, please visit the Marquette DDA website, contact Sarah Trumbley, Operation Coordinator at the MDDA at (906) 228-9475, or email sarah@downtownmarquette.org.