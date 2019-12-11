Pajama Palooza collections end Thursday

Closings
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — One Ishpeming woman is looking to make someone’s Christmas brighter.

Addy Lemire is trying to spread some Christmas cheer.

” Christmas means everything, it’s all about the holidays and giving. Especially giving and doing things for others and being helpful to others, ” says Addy Lemire, a pre-school teacher.

She is collecting 1000 pajamas to give to 325 children and all their siblings.

“I’m a pre-school teacher and many times kids will come in the same clothes as the night before. So it’s really important for them to have a nice fuzzy pair of pajamas, we live in the U.P. and it’s very cold here, ” continues Lemire.

Lemire says you can get in the holiday spirit with her.

” The only thing we ask is that the pajamas are new. Most of these are families that are low-income families and they probably either don’t have pajamas or don’t have the money to buy pajamas. So getting a brand new pair of pajamas is such an amazing thing, ” says Lemire.

The collection for the pajamas ends this Thursday.

Drop off locations include:

Ishpeming Greenwood Head start
Bethany Lutheran Church

Marquette
CAAM on Commerce Dr.

Harvey
Silver Creek Thrift Store

Gwinn
Gwinn Headstart

