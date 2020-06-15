Pandemic pauses Michigan students pursuing trade careers

Doug Wiersma a professor at Grand Rapids Community College appears in a video taping for his construction students at GRCC March 23, 2020 in the school’s shop in Grand Rapids, Mich. Many Michigan college students’ futures are being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. In-person classes stopped in the state due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus. But educators say that for trade and skills careers, online learning efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 are difficult, and can fall short as hands-on learning is paused and graduations are postponed. Wiersma is videotaping lessons to help his students (Julie Parks/Grand Rapids Community College via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Michigan college students’ futures are being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes stopped in the state due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. But educators say that for trade and skills careers, online learning efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 are difficult and can fall short as hands-on learning is paused and graduations are postponed.

It all comes at a time when the state has tried several approaches to entice students into trade careers as gaps in the workforce are expected through 2026.