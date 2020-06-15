Pandemic pauses Michigan students pursuing trade careers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Michigan college students’ futures are being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person classes stopped in the state due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. But educators say that for trade and skills careers, online learning efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 are difficult and can fall short as hands-on learning is paused and graduations are postponed.
It all comes at a time when the state has tried several approaches to entice students into trade careers as gaps in the workforce are expected through 2026.