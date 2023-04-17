MANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A month after two of their children died in a buggy crash in Wexford County, an Amish couple struggles with a home that’s a little less crowded, a little quieter.

But they are thankful that their 9-year-old daughter Hannah is home from the hospital and for the support they’re getting from the community.

Hannah spent part of Monday at the family’s farmhouse in Manton, near Cadillac, putting together puzzles with her little brother, her only surviving sibling. Her smile warmed the room. A neck brace was a stark contrast to her long, gray homemade dress and black bonnet. The brace was the only outward reminder of what she’s been through.

“It’s hard to go on without the rest and yet we feel God has helped us,” her father Eli Miller told News 8 on Monday. “He knew we needed Hannah.”

A month after she was thrown from an Amish buggy in a crash that killed two siblings, Hannah Miller, 9, plays with jigsaw puzzles with brother, Elijah, 4, at the family home near Manton. (April 17, 2023)

Three of Eli and Fannie Millers’ children were riding in an open-air cart, headed to school on March 20 near Manton, when their pony apparently bolted into the path of a car. The crash killed their 11-year-old daughter Rachel, who was driving the rig, and 7-year-old son Samuel. It critically injured Hannah.

“She flew I’m not sure how far on the pavement and the angels were protecting her,” her father said.

Hannah spent two weeks at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, 110 miles away, while her parents stayed at the hospital’s Renucci Hospitality House.

“She had blood on the brain, concussion, fractured skull; she had a fractured pelvis, a fractured arm, a broken leg,” her father said.

“She’s doing amazing,” her mother said.

Their parents spoke to News 8 but for religious reasons asked that their faces not appear on TV. They live a simple life on a farm, without electricity, without automobiles.

“Our local community drivers came and they were wanting to take us wherever we needed to go,” Eli Miller said. “We have not paid any money for trips down there. The Salvation Army took us down there a couple of times.”

The support continued through the funeral and burial and hasn’t stopped — from those in the Amish community and from those outside it. Eli Miller showed a basket full of cards from as far away as Texas and Florida. Within days of the crash, Chico’s Taco House in Cadillac set up a food truck in Manton and promised half the proceeds to the family.

Two markers for the graves of 11-year-old Rachel Miller, who was driving the rig, and her 7-year-old brother, Samuel. (March 23, 2023)

“When this tragedy came up, my wife and I both talked and we said, ‘You know, we’ve got to do something,'” owner Kevin Dewey said.

They raised $1,100.

“It’s overwhelming,” Eli Miller said. “The first days of the funeral, a local man that was a first responder at the scene came with a bag of envelopes with money that was collected from the locals; hundreds, thousands, actually thousands. People we had no idea who they were.

“The community is a lot larger than I ever imagined because of the people outside of the Amish pitching in and helping in a lot of different ways.”

While they don’t have insurance, the Michigan Amish Medical Board, a network connected to the state’s 60 Amish churches, will help with hospital bills not covered by donations, Miller said. They don’t know how much that will be. The churches themselves will help with what is not covered, he said.

“We will get all the help that we need,” he said.

“It will get paid,” Fannie Miller said.

In the meantime, Hannah continues to recover at home and spend time with her 4-year-old brother Elijah.

“They’ve played a lot and cling together since” the crash, their father said.

Anyone who wants to help the family can donate through Manton Metal Co., where their father works.