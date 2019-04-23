Park Seeks Applicants for Advisory Commission Seats

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Keweenaw National Historical Park (NHP) is seeking applicants to fill two expired seats on the Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission.

The Commission, composed of seven volunteer citizens appointed by the Secretary of the Interior, represents the public and works collaboratively with the National Park Service to manage the resources of Keweenaw NHP.

Appointees are expected to attend quarterly meetings and actively participate in matters that affect Keweenaw NHP and its partners throughout Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula.

Commission members serve without compensation, however, travel expenses associated with Commission activities may be reimbursed in accordance with federal travel regulations.

Applicants are being sought for two at-large seats representing the general public. Successful appointees will have familiarity with national parks and historic preservation, and will serve for a three-year term. To be considered for an At-large seat, applicants must submit a current résumé with full first, middle, and last name; date of birth; home address and telephone number; official title and business address; and a personal biographical description.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019, and may be hand-delivered or sent to Executive Director, Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission, 25970 Red Jacket Road, Calumet, MI 49913; or emailed to KNHPAC@gmail.com.

Further information about the park and the Commission is available at www.nps.gov/kewe

Questions may be directed to Executive Director, Scott See at 906-483-3040.