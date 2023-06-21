ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A partnership between the Marquette County Land Bank and the City of Ishpeming is focused on reducing the number of blighted properties and increasing the amount of attainable housing.

“We are setting some homes we are building in the City of Ishpeming. The land bank is building these as part of a partnership between the Land Bank, the County Board, MSHDA and their Missing Middle program,” said Land Bank Authority Chairman, Jacqueline Solomon.

Two homes were installed on Wednesday. One on E. Empire Street, the other on Maurice Street.

“We’re in a marathon trying to solve history’s problem. The city of Ishpeming turned 150 years this year. So, we have a lot of old inventory in our community. And that is sometimes beautiful. History can be a wonderful thing if it’s maintained but sometimes those houses exceed their useful life cycle. So, we need to find programming and we need to find ways in which we can make old new again,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini.

Gary Sundblad lives on Empire Street in Ishpeming and has been taking the above pictures, along with video of the demolition and now construction of the new home.

The homes are being sold for less than the cost of construction and delivery. The idea is for money made from the sale to go back towards the development of future properties.

“The County Board had allocated some funding to the land bank for housing we used those funds to purchase these homes.” Solomon continued, “Once these homes are sold, we will use that money to purchase new homes and build more homes. Hopefully in perpetuity.”

Solomon said, more blight elimination funds will be available through the Land Bank in 2024. The Land Bank has monthly meetings and encourages anyone with ideas of blighted properties that could be transformed to attend meeting or contact the Land Bank to share the information.

“Managing blight, it’s a very long and slow and deliberate and complicated process and so for us to see old go away and new. We see a new younger family coming into town we see new tax revenue being generated for the community that’s going to help us with other programming,” said Cugini.