Party with a Purpose to hold fundraiser for Bay Cliff Health Camp

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- Party with a Purpose Marquette is a group of ladies who are independent consultants who collaborate with each other and local charitable organizations to create an on-going opportunity for organizations to raise both funds and awareness through a fun, social, and engaging event.

On Sunday, November 24, the group is teaming up with the Negaunee Eagles Club to put on ‘Bids For Bay Cliff Quarter Auction.’ Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the auction begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Negaunee Eagles Club located at 311 Iron Street, Negaunee.

People will have the chance to win prizes for quarters from Tastefully Simple (Darlene Kyto), Park Lane Jewelry (Carla Perala), Young Living Essential Oils (Ashley Perry), Usborne Books and More (Lacey Lacosse), Color Street Nails (Shannon Carter), Tupperware (Grace Terpening), LuLaRoe (Lacey Gauthier) and Stampin’ Up (Vicki Fawcett).

There will also be Sloppy Joe plates served for $5.00.

Darlene Kyto and Shannon Carter spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event and the what Party with a Purpose is all about.

