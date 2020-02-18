Patches for John update, doing well and collecting many patches

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – John Weekley, a little boy from Alaska is someone Local 3 introduced their viewers to last spring.

John has Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare neurological disease. The disease typically attacks one side of the brain, often resulting in a hemisperectomy.

John loves firefighters especially since his dad, Tim, is a firefigther in Alaska. So, in the hopes of cheering him up in the hospital, family friends asked that people send fire department patches from across the country and beyond.

Local 3 joined in on the effort and asked viewers to help collect patches to send to John. Local 3 was able to send him many patches from the U.P., surrounding areas and even other parts of the country.

It’s been almost a year since Local 3 heard about John and his father provided on update. He says John is doing well and has received over 300 patches.

For more information on John’s story from last spring, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

NMU a voter friendly campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU a voter friendly campus"

Get Rec'd Day at NMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Rec'd Day at NMU"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night"