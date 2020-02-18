Patches for John update, doing well and collecting many patches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – John Weekley, a little boy from Alaska is someone Local 3 introduced their viewers to last spring.

John has Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare neurological disease. The disease typically attacks one side of the brain, often resulting in a hemisperectomy.

John loves firefighters especially since his dad, Tim, is a firefigther in Alaska. So, in the hopes of cheering him up in the hospital, family friends asked that people send fire department patches from across the country and beyond.

Local 3 joined in on the effort and asked viewers to help collect patches to send to John. Local 3 was able to send him many patches from the U.P., surrounding areas and even other parts of the country.

It’s been almost a year since Local 3 heard about John and his father provided on update. He says John is doing well and has received over 300 patches.

