LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the hours after last week’s EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville, the Michigan Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division took to the air to survey the path of destruction in a helicopter.

From the air, a literal path can be seen winding through bean fields, across roads – including I-96 – over homes and farms. People’s livelihoods are seen scattered over the dirt after the tornado – with winds estimated well over 100 mph – tore across the area in the dark on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The tornado claimed the life of one man, found still in his car which had been flipped off the interstate by high winds. More than a dozen semi-trucks were also flipped over in the storm.

The images in the gallery below can be clicked to enlarge the photograph.

Storms also killed a woman in Lansing when a large tree fell onto her house, crushing it.