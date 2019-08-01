Paws Park now open

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has opened the first community, year-round dog park in the U.P.

Amber Talo, UPAWS Park Committee Chair says, ” This is an off-leash dog park, so if you have never experienced an off-leash situation with your pet you’re seriously in for a treat. They will completely thrive in this environment for those dogs that are social and like to interact with other dogs. This is the place for them.”

The park is completely fenced in by 8-foot high fencing and has waste bag dispensers and trash receptacles throughout. There are two separate entrances 15 feet apart from one another and separate areas for small dogs, below 25 pounds, and large dogs, 25 pounds and above to interact safely.

Water spigots will be available in both areas of the park, and we ask that members please bring their own portable water dishes. The corners of the fence of the park have been rounded out to avoid incidents and to discourage digging.

In fact, every detail from design to rules and etiquette involved years of research and development by UPAWS (ad hoc) Dog Park Committee, designed to help your pet socialize and exercise safely.

Annual permits must be purchased to use the park. Proof of current vaccinations is required to purchase a permit.

Upon purchase, pet owners will receive a fob that allows access into the park.

We encourage members to familiarize themselves with Paws Park rules, etiquette, and recommendations to ensure you and your pet enjoy your time at Paws Park to the fullest.

By becoming a member of Paws Park, you’re helping homeless animals in our community find their forever homes.

This is a volunteer-driven project that will create additional revenue for UPAWS. We want you to take ownership of this park.

Once you’re a member, this is your park. If you haven’t had a chance to witness your dog enjoy the freedom of being off-leash romping and playing with their canine friends—you are in for a treat!

Registration packets for Paws Park are available at www.upaws.org and at our facility. The first 50 people to sign up for an annual membership will be eligible to earn a second year-long membership for free.