ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 31-year-old Marquette man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Ishpeming on Wednesday night.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as BR 28 or County Rd.

Officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. Police rendered aid until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The suspected driver’s vehicle is believed to be a pickup truck and may be a Ford Super Duty. Police say the truck should have damage to the front grill on the passenger side, as well as damage to the headlight.

As of 6 a.m. this morning, Ishpeming Police say the driver of the vehicle has been identified, but no additional information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department was assisted on scene by MSP Negaunee Post, MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, City of Negaunee Police Department, Ishpeming City Fire Department, and UP Health System EMS.