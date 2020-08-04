PEIF open to members again

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The physical education instructional facility at Northern Michigan University opened August 3 to it’s members again.

The facility was closed for COVID-19 but has an adjusted layout and policies to allow for members to enter again. Katie Moe, Campus Recreation and Fitness Manager, says they’ve made a lot of changes to accommodate for social distancing while working out.

“Everybody that comes in has to wear a mask, all of our equipment has been spread ten feet apart or six feet apart if there’s a barrier in between machines,” said Moe we’re also encouraging patrons to wipe down their machines with our facility wipes that we provide before and after they are exercising.”

Moe says people are only allowed to take their masks off when on exercise equipment. This means that if someone is stretching, walking around or playing basketball they’ll still be required to wear a mask.

“Keeping the masks on while walking around the facility is something hard to get used to,” said Moe. “But patrons can take their masks off when they’re physically on a piece of equipment so I think that’s kind of the trade-off.”

Group fitness classes will be different this year as well. According to Moe they have made modifications to allow for distancing in group classes but some may still be offered virtually.

“The classes that we’re able to offer in the one big dance studio that we have and then we changed the capacity of that room,” said Moe. “So on the floor there’s x’s everywhere where you can put your own mat because we don’t have those either.

Some things are still not available for use including lockers, showers, the saunas and towel service For more information on the PEIF’s response to COVID-19, their current hours and policies visit https://www.nmu.edu/recsports/.