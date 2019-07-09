Pembine bank robbed: police search for armed and dangerous suspect

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says a masked man armed with a gun robbed a bank in Pembine about 1:20 p.m. Monday.

The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Suspect vehicle in July 8, 2019 armed robbery at Pembine bank

The man is described as Caucasian, 6’2″ to 6’5″ with a thin to medium build. He was wearing light blue jeans, brown/tan colored shoes, a dark colored sweatshirt or jacket, dark gloves and his head was covered with a full-faced mask.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored mid-to-late model 4-door, mid-size SUV with , silver colored 5 spoke wheels. It may be a GMC Acadia.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, contact Marinette County Dispatch at (715) 732-7627.

The vehicle in this incident appears to be almost identical to one police in Escanaba are looking for in regard to two incidents Friday, one of which was an attempted armed robbery.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety says a masked man with a gun attempted to rob the United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba Friday at approximately 5:53 p.m.

Police say the doors had been secured for close of lobby business, but an employee was still inside at the time of the incident.

The suspect in that incident is described as a male, approximately 6’2” tall, 230 to 250 pounds, wearing jeans, black coat, black hat/mask, and carrying a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is an older model dark blue or black GMC Acadia, with a sun roof. There appears to be distinctive damage to the vehicle’s hood.

Suspect and vehicle involved in attempted armed robbery in Escanaba July 5.

Escanaba Public Safety is looking for help identifying the suspect and vehicle. Call (906) 786-5911 or send a private message via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/escanaba.org/.

The vehicle and occupant were also involved in an incident in Escanaba just before 6 p.m. Friday near Lincoln and Ludington. This vehicle has a sunroof, has no license plate on the front bumper, and police believe it is a dark blue or black older model GMC Acadia.

Contact Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5911 if you can identify the suspect and/or vehicle.