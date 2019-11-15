People encouraged to participate in ‘Daily Do Goods’ for Homeless Awareness Week

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) -The Marquette Continuum of Care Program has put together the ‘Daily Do Goods’ for this year’s Homeless Awareness Week.

Learn at the Library – Monday, November 18 (Displayed all week) – A display will be at the Peter White Public Library, providing information about homelessness; scope of the issue, local facts, service provider materials and contact information on how people can get involved.

Take Time Tuesday – Tuesday, November 19 – People are encouraged to take a few moments out of their day to learn about and better understand homelessness.

Clean Out Your Closet – Wednesday, November 20 – People with extra/unused coats, snow pants, gloves, hats and scarves can donate them to either Warming Center or Lutheran Social Services.

Pack the Pantry – Thursday, November 21 – High-needed pantry items such as; portable snack foods, toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towel and staple foods such as ; peanut butter, jelly, coffee, etc. are asked to be dropped off at Janzen House, the Warming Center, Lutheran Social Services and the Women’s Center.

Packs and Sacks – Friday, November 22 – Backpacks and rope sacks are critical for people who are homeless. New and used backpacks and sacks can be dropped off at Lutheran Social Services for distribution to local shelter programs. A collection box will be on the front steps all week.

Donate a Dinner – Saturday, November 23 – The Warming Center is currently serving nightly dinner to homeless people and local citizens experiencing food scarcity. People interested in providing dinner can call the Warming Center at (906)225-1521 to sign up for a date in the upcoming months.

Grace and Gratitude – Sunday, November 24 – This day is meant to appreciate the people who time, money, treasures and talents to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness.