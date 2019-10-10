People line up for marijuana licenses a week early

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A handful of people began lining up outside of Muskegon Township Hall to submit recreational marijuana license applications Wednesday afternoon. It will be more than a week before the applications are accepted by officials.

Muskegon Township Supervisor Jennifer Hodges told News 8 she was surprised to see a line so early.

Township trustees have approved an ordinance that will allow recreational marijuana businesses to open shop, but licenses are limited. Hodges said only seven licenses are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for applicants meeting all the requirements.

>>PDFs: Licensing ordinance | Zoning ordinance | Zoning districts

The people in line aren’t necessarily the ones who will be opening up shop.

“I’m just a sitter,” Bill Gillikin said.

As of Wednesday, everyone in line was a sitter: They were getting paid by a business to hold their spot in line.

Gillikin sat in line for most of the day on Wednesday.

“I’m just doing some paperwork and getting caught up on some things,” he said.

Other sitters rotate shifts, coming and going on a set schedule.

Gillikin said he’s never seen anything like it in West Michigan and is excited for what’s ahead.

“It’s going to be interesting when this finally materializes and people actually start selling it,” he said. “I think it’ll be good for the community.”

Grand Rapids and the city of Muskegon have also laid out recreational marijuana licensing rules, but it will still be months before you can actually buy legal pot.