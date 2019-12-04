People urged to get flu vaccine ahead of holidays

LANSING, Mich. – The week of Dec. 1 is National Influenza Vaccination Week and people are being reminded to get vaccinated before the holidays.

“The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your families against flu,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services. “It is important to get vaccinated today to prevent yourself from getting sick this holiday season. National Influenza Vaccination Week serves as a great reminder to get a flu vaccine for those who have not done so yet this season.”

According to a press release from the MDHHS, Michigan ranks 38th in the nation for flu vaccination coverage and falls below the national average of 49.2 percent.

It takes about two weeks after the vaccine is administered before the body builds up enough immunity to prevent the flu.