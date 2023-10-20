GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Southeastern Michigan businessman Perry Johnson is suspending his campaign for the White House.

Johnson announced the move in a Friday statement posted to social media.

A release explained Johnson was not withdrawing outright and would “keep a small political team on staff in the event the dynamics of the race change.” His name will still be on the ballot in early primaries, including in New Hampshire, the release said.

Johnson blamed a “corrupt” Republican National Committee for limiting his ability to address voters, saying it prevented him from participating in nationally televised debates.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the people should decide the next president of the United States, not the head of the RNC and her cronies,” he stated. “With no opportunity to share my vision on the debate stage, I have decided at this time, suspending my campaign is the right thing to do.”

He said he would continue to support other Republican candidates around the country in 2024.

He ran for Michigan governor in 2022, but did not make the primary after the state elections bureau determined he didn’t submit enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.