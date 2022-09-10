LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar.

According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire Department was to a report of a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar.

Officers say that an investigation was then conducted by the Lyndon Station Police Department as well as numerous other agencies. After an investigation, a person of interest, an ‘adult male’, was taken into custody.

The man, who is currently being detained, is presently being treated for burn injuries.

After being released from the hospital, officers say that formal charges will be referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was provided at this time.

