Peter White Public Library begins phase four of their re-opening strategy

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Peter White Public Library began phase 4 of their reopening plan Wednesday, July 15.

Andrea Ingmire, Library Director, says phase four is the first phase that the public will be welcomed back into the building. According to Ingmire, they will be adding services throughout the beginning of the phase.

“It’s not going to be the same for the whole time we’re in phase four,” said Ingmire. “Our first stab at phase four services is computer appointments we’ll be adding circulation and reference appointments on Monday the 20th.”

Appointments are for one hour of computer use and can be made by calling the reference desk. Circulation and reference appointments can vary in time depending on what kind of assistance is needing.

“Circulation appointments are pretty quick, because generally people come in get their card, it’s a pretty quick process,” said Ingmire. “Reference can be a little more involved if someone needs a test proctored or they need their passport updated or something like that sometimes those take a little bit longer.”

Ingmire says they are hoping that after a while they will be able to open the facility during certain time frames. The library will not begin phase five for some time, Ingmire says they will begin this phase when there is progress in stabilizing the number of virus cases.

“Phase five is when we start in person programming,” said Ingmire. “That’s really when we’re asking people to be in an enclosed space in close proximity so that one’s probably a little ways off.”

For now, the library is still offering curbside pickup and some other virtual services. To get in contact with the Peter White Public Library, you can visit their website or call them.