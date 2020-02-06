Peter White Public Library February events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Peter White Public Library is packed with different events throughout the month of February.

Carolyn McManis with the PWPL spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of those events. One of them is the 2nd Annual Winter Roots Folk Festival.

It’s a collaboration between local arts and culture non-profit organizations, is a day-long event featuring a host of music and dance performances and workshops held at five community venues: the Marquette Arts & Culture Center, Peter White Public Library, Hiawatha Fold, NMU Forest Roberts Theatre, and Ore Dock Brewing Company.

A $10 Winter Roots Festival button is good for entry to all venues and events. Buttons can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Hiawatha Fold (1013 N. Third St.), Peter White Public Library (217 N. Front St.), or the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center (Gries Hall at NMU). Admission is free for youth ages 12 and under.

For more information on the festival, click here.

For more information on events happening at the Peter White Public Library, click here.